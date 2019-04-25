|
Moody, Robert
06/28/1943 - 04/20/2019
Robert Frederick
Moody, 75, passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2019.
Bob was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada on June 28, 1943, where he developed a love for rodeo at the Medicine Hat Stampede. He moved east to Winnipeg and graduated from Grant Park High School in 1962. He attended St. John's College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 1965. He then graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor's of Commerce in 1967, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, met many of his life-long friends, and fell in love with his wife-to-be, Cheryl Wheeler. He spent the first year after graduation driving a Plymouth Fury around northern Saskatchewan selling Maxwell House Coffee, Jello and Gainsburgers, returning to Winnipeg to get married on July 19, 1968.
While working for Great West Life in Winnipeg, Bob started running five miles after work every Friday at the YMCA track. This was the starting point for a lifelong love of running, and in the late 1970s, Bob was running 100 miles per week, regularly competing in marathons across Canada and the United States. He set a personal-best for the marathon at the 1976 Canadian Olympic Trials, finishing in 26th place in a time of 2:30:56. He also competed regularly in triathlons, winning the Master's Division in the inaugural Tin Man Triathlon in Morden, Manitoba.
In November of 1983, Bob, Cheryl, and their two sons, moved south to Denver, Colorado. Bob sold the move to his wife as they sat outside at their cottage on Lake Winnipeg, saying you could enjoy summer nights in Colorado without being eaten alive by mosquitos. While in Colorado, Bob and Cheryl raised their two boys, Robb and Chris, spending thousands of hours watching and coaching hockey.
Bob was a long-time leader in the business community, representing the interests of Colorado's commercial real estate industry as a two-time president of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP), and serving as the association's Executive VP of Government Affairs. In 2000, while leading NAIOP's lobbying efforts, he founded the Common Cents Fund, which continues to fund political activity related to commercial real estate. He recently received NAIOP's prestigious President's Award for his many years of service and leadership. He served as the interim VP of Public Affairs for the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, and played a critical role in multiple ballot initiatives and candidate campaigns in Colorado. Once retired, he developed a new passion for aviation history, and spent countless hours volunteering at Wings Over The Rockies.
Bob was a respected lobbyist, wine enthusiast, hockey lover, history buff and voracious reader. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl; his two sons, Robb (Jaime) and Chris (Dana); and his five grandchildren (Kate, Megan, Lainey, Mason, and Morgan).
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, April 27 at Christ Episcopal Church in Denver, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Wings Over The Rockies (wingsmuseum.org/give).
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019