Phares, Robert Moore
March 28, 1936 - June 30, 2020
Robert Moore (Bob) Phares, son of Stanley Urmston and Florence Bauer Phares of Elizabeth, New Jersey passed peacefully on June 30th, 2020. He was 84 years old. He is survived by Margaret Helen Teed (Peg) Phares, his wife of forty-five years; they married in July of 1974. They were a boon and a blessing, each to the other, united by a strongly held faith and a deep joy of music. He was previously married to Elise Bancroft Rosenberry of Minnesota who preceded him in death. He is survived by the three children of that marriage: Edward (Beverly) of Georgia, Elise of Montana and Robert, also of Montana; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and his sister, Christine P. Falk (Steve) of Pennsylvania, nieces and nephews.
A graduate of the Westfield, New Jersey public schools he attended Williams College ('57) and Harvard Law School ('60). He was admitted to the New Jersey Bar in 1961 and, after relocating to Denver, the Colorado Bar in the fall of 1962. In addition to practicing law he, over his career, served as a Trust Officer with First National Bank of Denver, Central Bank and Trust Co., National City Bank of Denver, and First Trust Corporation. While trust work and estate planning is often seen as dry and tedious Bob was mindful of the peace of mind such work, when done conscientiously, would provide his clients. He saw his responsibilities extending past the paperwork and to his clients as people; he would even go to a widow's home and relight the pilot light on the water heater. This regard for others animated his pro bono service on the boards of such organizations as The Arthritis Foundation, Listen Foundation, The Denver Foundation and numerous others. His faith called him to service as an Elder at Montview Presbyterian Church. His love of music found expression as 'an enthusiastic chorister' first at Montview and later at Wellshire Presbyterian Church, as well as with the Opera Colorado Chorus. It was through church and choir that Bob and Peg met and it was at the heart of their long years together. Memorial services may be held at a later date at Wellshire Presbyterian Church. Memorial donations may be made to Wellshire Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice
.