66, of Lakewood. Born October 17, 1952 in Antonito, CO. Went home to be with the Lord February 17, 2019. Loving husband of Debbie Perea. Father of Kristin (David Montoya, Sr.) Perea, Sara Perea and Jesse Perea. Grandpa of David Montoya, Jr. Son of Fred (Linda) Perea, of Casa Grande, AZ and the late Cora Perea. Brother of Alex (Janet) Perea, of Estherville, IA, Elaine (Danny) Roybal, of Espanola, NM and Doralei Davis, of Rio Rancho, NM. Numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sunday 2/24, 5-8pm at Newcomer West Metro Chapel. Services, Monday, 2/25 at 11am at New Hope Ministries, 875 So. Sheridan Blvd. Interment, Tuesday, 2/26 at 2pm at La Jara Cemetery, La Jara, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019
