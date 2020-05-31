Fullerton, Robert Perine
April 1, 1929 - May 25, 2020
Robert Perine Fullerton (Bob), 91, died peacefully on May 25, holding his beloved wife's hand. It is difficult to reflect on Bob's life without smiling at the laughter and joy he brought to others. He was highly respected, admired and well-liked by all who knew him.
A Denver native, Bob's family came to Colorado in 1859. The son of Paul and Helen Fullerton, Bob grew up in the Park Hill neighborhood, went to East High School and graduated from Dartmouth College. He earned his law degree from the University of Denver and became a Judge at 29 years of age. Bob spent most of his judicial career in Denver District Court, serving on the bench over 40 years. Lawyers and fellow judges lauded him for his even temperament and fairness. He received the Judicial Excellence Award from the Denver Bar Association in 1987. Bob served on the Uniform State Laws Commission and was an adjunct professor at the University of Denver from 1976-1992. He developed the Parenting After Divorce-Denver program which continues to benefit families state-wide to this day.
Bob prioritized helping others, serving on numerous boards and foundations, including Central City Opera, National Sports Center for Disabled Skiers, Denver Public Schools Foundation, the Colorado Judicial Institute and Friends of Arapahoe House. He was Chairman of the Board of Fairmount Cemetery, one of many family members to be involved with the business since the early 1900s. Clubs included the Colorado Arlberg Club and the Denver Gyro Club.
An avid outdoorsman, Bob was an Eagle Scout, climbed most of Colorado's 14ers and skied until he was 83 years old. He also loved fly fishing, tennis, golf and swimming.
When Bob married Beverlee Henry they embarked on a joyous journey of friends, social events, music and travel. Family was Bob's and Bev's top priority. Nothing brought Bob more joy than family gatherings and playing with grandchildren, all of whom adored him. Bob was unconditionally supportive, loving and had an engaging sense of humor. He leaves a legacy of wisdom, integrity, fairness, kindness, humor and a zest for life. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
Bob is survived by his wife Beverlee Henry Fullerton, son Greg Fullerton (Susan), daughter Linda Fullerton Clark (Gray), grandchildren Connor, Abby, Alisse and Olivia, along with step-children Lauri Henry Hamill (Blair), Ann Henry Volk (Joe) and Don Henry (Elsa), step-grandchildren Lindsay Cocos (Brian), Taylor Hamill (Amy), Arika Drake, and step-great grandchildren, Jonah and Talia.
If desired, memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Central City Opera, the Henry-Fullerton Cultural Opportunity Fund through the University of Denver's Newman Center or to a charity of one's choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For full obituary and updated information contact Fairmountfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
April 1, 1929 - May 25, 2020
Robert Perine Fullerton (Bob), 91, died peacefully on May 25, holding his beloved wife's hand. It is difficult to reflect on Bob's life without smiling at the laughter and joy he brought to others. He was highly respected, admired and well-liked by all who knew him.
A Denver native, Bob's family came to Colorado in 1859. The son of Paul and Helen Fullerton, Bob grew up in the Park Hill neighborhood, went to East High School and graduated from Dartmouth College. He earned his law degree from the University of Denver and became a Judge at 29 years of age. Bob spent most of his judicial career in Denver District Court, serving on the bench over 40 years. Lawyers and fellow judges lauded him for his even temperament and fairness. He received the Judicial Excellence Award from the Denver Bar Association in 1987. Bob served on the Uniform State Laws Commission and was an adjunct professor at the University of Denver from 1976-1992. He developed the Parenting After Divorce-Denver program which continues to benefit families state-wide to this day.
Bob prioritized helping others, serving on numerous boards and foundations, including Central City Opera, National Sports Center for Disabled Skiers, Denver Public Schools Foundation, the Colorado Judicial Institute and Friends of Arapahoe House. He was Chairman of the Board of Fairmount Cemetery, one of many family members to be involved with the business since the early 1900s. Clubs included the Colorado Arlberg Club and the Denver Gyro Club.
An avid outdoorsman, Bob was an Eagle Scout, climbed most of Colorado's 14ers and skied until he was 83 years old. He also loved fly fishing, tennis, golf and swimming.
When Bob married Beverlee Henry they embarked on a joyous journey of friends, social events, music and travel. Family was Bob's and Bev's top priority. Nothing brought Bob more joy than family gatherings and playing with grandchildren, all of whom adored him. Bob was unconditionally supportive, loving and had an engaging sense of humor. He leaves a legacy of wisdom, integrity, fairness, kindness, humor and a zest for life. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
Bob is survived by his wife Beverlee Henry Fullerton, son Greg Fullerton (Susan), daughter Linda Fullerton Clark (Gray), grandchildren Connor, Abby, Alisse and Olivia, along with step-children Lauri Henry Hamill (Blair), Ann Henry Volk (Joe) and Don Henry (Elsa), step-grandchildren Lindsay Cocos (Brian), Taylor Hamill (Amy), Arika Drake, and step-great grandchildren, Jonah and Talia.
If desired, memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Central City Opera, the Henry-Fullerton Cultural Opportunity Fund through the University of Denver's Newman Center or to a charity of one's choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For full obituary and updated information contact Fairmountfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.