Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
(303) 771-3960
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Humphreys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ples Humphreys


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Ples Humphreys Obituary
Humphreys, Robert Ples
11/12/1936 - 10/23/2019

82, of Centennial, passed away October 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Glenda Gay Humphreys; his children, Melissa (Brad) Kautz; Jon (Kristy) and Stephen (Elizabeth); 7 grandchildren; and his siblings, Duane Humphreys, Patsy Schroeder, Ann Burnett, and Betty McNeely. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10am until the time of the Service at 12pm at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now