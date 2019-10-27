|
Humphreys, Robert Ples
11/12/1936 - 10/23/2019
82, of Centennial, passed away October 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Glenda Gay Humphreys; his children, Melissa (Brad) Kautz; Jon (Kristy) and Stephen (Elizabeth); 7 grandchildren; and his siblings, Duane Humphreys, Patsy Schroeder, Ann Burnett, and Betty McNeely. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10am until the time of the Service at 12pm at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 27, 2019