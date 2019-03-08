|
Portales, Robert
Robert "Bobby" Portales born March 14, 1932 in Brighton, CO to Raymond and Victoria (Reyes) Portales passed away February 21, 2019. He joined the Air Force, served from 1952-1956, was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He worked as a Meat Cutter for Sigman's Meat Company for 25 years until his retirement. He enjoyed Western TV shows and the Broncos, but his greatest joy was his grandkids and great-grand kids. Affectionally known to them as "Poppi." He is survived by his sisters Rosalie and Lucille, his wife Ernestine Davis and their 5 children, son R.E. Chips Portales, his wife Mary Jo, daughters Rochelle Williams, Robin Portales, her husband Gil, Holly Romero, her husband Robert and Kelly Castillo, her husband Ted and twelve grandchildren; Seferina Rivera, Megan Hallock Portales, Jennifer Hale, Tyler Williams, Bianca Portales, Veronica DeBell, Desi Domingo, Aaron Wiley, R.E. Chips Portales II, Joscelyne Armenta, Ambar Armenta, Katie Payton, and 17 great-grandchildren; David, Daviha, Dulcenea, Anais, Eliseo, Mason, Reese, Maddisynne, Jasmine, Kaoni, Nakaiya, Malachi, Souliya, Jazmine, Anthony, Eva, Evelyn. Services Monday March 11, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church 5100 West Evans Ave. viewing 6 to 7pm, Rosary from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 11am, followed by Burial at Fort Logan Cemetery at 1:15pm, reception to follow at Notre Dame reception hall.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019