Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
5100 West Evans Ave.
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
5100 West Evans Ave.
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
5100 West Evans Ave.
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:15 PM
Fort Logan Cemetery
Robert Portales Obituary
Portales, Robert

Robert "Bobby" Portales born March 14, 1932 in Brighton, CO to Raymond and Victoria (Reyes) Portales passed away February 21, 2019. He joined the Air Force, served from 1952-1956, was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He worked as a Meat Cutter for Sigman's Meat Company for 25 years until his retirement. He enjoyed Western TV shows and the Broncos, but his greatest joy was his grandkids and great-grand kids. Affectionally known to them as "Poppi." He is survived by his sisters Rosalie and Lucille, his wife Ernestine Davis and their 5 children, son R.E. Chips Portales, his wife Mary Jo, daughters Rochelle Williams, Robin Portales, her husband Gil, Holly Romero, her husband Robert and Kelly Castillo, her husband Ted and twelve grandchildren; Seferina Rivera, Megan Hallock Portales, Jennifer Hale, Tyler Williams, Bianca Portales, Veronica DeBell, Desi Domingo, Aaron Wiley, R.E. Chips Portales II, Joscelyne Armenta, Ambar Armenta, Katie Payton, and 17 great-grandchildren; David, Daviha, Dulcenea, Anais, Eliseo, Mason, Reese, Maddisynne, Jasmine, Kaoni, Nakaiya, Malachi, Souliya, Jazmine, Anthony, Eva, Evelyn. Services Monday March 11, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church 5100 West Evans Ave. viewing 6 to 7pm, Rosary from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 11am, followed by Burial at Fort Logan Cemetery at 1:15pm, reception to follow at Notre Dame reception hall.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
