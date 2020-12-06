Rhodes, Robert R. "Bob"



Robert R. "Bob" Rhodes, 86, of Lakewood, Colorado, died at St. Anthony's Hospital on Wednesday, November 25, from a fall. Born in Council Grove, Kansas, Bob attended Council Grove High School, married his high school sweetheart, Diane Richards, in 1953 and graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Business Administration in 1957. Bob began his US Forest Service career on the Medicine Bow National Forest (NF) in Laramie, Wyoming. Over the next thirty years, his work with the US Forest Service moved him and his family to national forests throughout the Rocky Mountain Region: the Bighorn NF in Wyoming; and in Colorado, the Rio Grande NF (Monte Vista), the Gunnison NF (Gunnison), the Pike/San Isabel NF (Colorado Springs) and the USFS Regional Office in Lakewood.

Bob dearly loved the forests and mountains of the West. He spent many hours fishing trout streams year-round and hunting deer and elk in the mountains. He was an avid camper-no matter if there was snow on the ground, or that bears were nearby-Bob would choose the most isolated, hard to access campsite. The family began with bedrolls on the ground, graduated to a huge tent, then a pop-up camper, and eventually to larger trailers and formal campgrounds.

After moving to Denver in 1973, Bob was a founding member of the Green Mountain Kiwanis Club, serving as club president as well as Lieutenant Governor of Division 14, Rocky Mountain District in 1979-80. He participated in Denver area service projects, and worked with the GMHS Key Club, taking great pride in the accomplishments of "his" Key Clubbers.

Bob was an active member of Lakewood United Church of Christ.

He is survived by his sister Judy Duncan of Tempe, AZ, and his wife, Diane Rhodes of Lakewood, CO. He leaves behind four daughters: Karen Bridges of Fort Collins, CO; Janice Graham of Arvada, CO; Cheri Houser and Mary Busmire of Lakewood, CO. Granddaughter Robin Graham lives in San Francisco but the other grandchildren live along Colorado's Front Range: including the Bridges boys: Jeremy, Christopher and Micah; Keith Graham; the Houser boys Tim and Nick; and Robert Busmire. Bob's great grandchildren include Elliot, Evan, Eli, Henry, Asa, and Emma Bridges and Ben Wyperd. All these boys were "payback" to Bob for having survived the chaos of raising four daughters.

We all miss his dry wit and his steadfast support of family and country. A celebration of life service will be held when COVID has retreated. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in his memory to the Lakewood United Church of Christ or the Lakewood, Colorado Action Center.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store