Riggins, Robert

"Bob" or "Gene"

16 February 1951 - 27 November 2020

It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Robert "Bob" or "Gene" Riggins on 27 November 2020 peacefully and unexpectedly at home at the age of 69 years old. Robert was born 16 February 1951 and raised in the Goat Hill part of Federal Heights, where he lived his entire life. Robert was a Vietnam Veteran and served 9 years in the United States Army. One of his greatest passions was reading and crossword puzzles. He could always be found at the Westminster Library with his buddies. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 9332.

Robert is survived by his daughter Tana Riggins of Arizona; Sisters Vicki McGilligan, Cheryl Garcia, Kate Flannery (Rich) of Ohio; Brothers Danny Riggins, John Riggins (Holly); 2 nieces, 3 nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Loren "Bud" & Rebecca "Becky" Riggins and brothers Raymond and Butch Riggins.

Robert will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Memorial and burial service will be scheduled when services are safe to resume.





