|
|
Roberts, Robert
"Tom"
Robert Thomas Roberts, "Tom", age 71, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at home. He was born August 21, 1948 in Welch, West Virginia, the son of the late Buster and Brone Roberts who met during WWII. He was the oldest of two sons and learned from his parents to be honest, charitable, and willing to help others in their time of need. As a boy growing up in Aurora, Colorado he loved to fish, hunt elk, pheasant, and doves and was a voracious reader. He graduated from Aurora Central High School in 1966 and went on to obtain a BS in Mining Engineering at Colorado School of Mines in 1970. Having completed ROTC in college Tom went on to join the United States Army Core of Engineers obtaining the rank of Major. He served for 12 years and gained many life experiences while stationed in Thailand, Korea, Oman, Israel, and Turkey. While in the army he obtained a civil engineering degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. He left the Army to obtain a degree in law from the University of Denver. After practicing law in Boston, Massachusetts he took a position with the law firm of Marshall Dennehey in Jacksonville, Florida. He practiced law there for over 25 years retiring in 2018. His greatest joy was being a doting father to his son, and creating great feasts for the holidays. He is survived by his son, William Thomas Roberts of Jacksonville, Florida and brother, Jerry Mack Roberts of Boulder, Colorado.
Tom's memorial service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wolfson Children's Hospital, https://www.wolfsonchildrens.com/give or Catholic Charities, https://www.ccbjax.org.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020