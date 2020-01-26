|
|
Behrns, Robert S.
M.D.
12/16/1927 - 01/18/2020
Robert Sullivan Behrns died at the age of 92. He was born in Brock, NE to Albert J. Behrns and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Behrns and had two sisters. Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years: Mary Alyce (nee Paasch); children: Linda, David, John; granddaughter: Anya; sister: Loye Bussey and many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 2200 So. Harrison, at 11:00 on January 30th. Internment to be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020