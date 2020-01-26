Denver Post Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
2200 So. Harrison
View Map
Robert S. Behrns


1927 - 2020
Robert S. Behrns Obituary
Behrns, Robert S.
M.D.
12/16/1927 - 01/18/2020

Robert Sullivan Behrns died at the age of 92. He was born in Brock, NE to Albert J. Behrns and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Behrns and had two sisters. Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years: Mary Alyce (nee Paasch); children: Linda, David, John; granddaughter: Anya; sister: Loye Bussey and many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 2200 So. Harrison, at 11:00 on January 30th. Internment to be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020
