Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
All-States Cremation - Denver
487 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
(303) 595-3004
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Padboy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Padboy


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. Padboy Obituary
Padboy, Robert S.
September 24, 1924 - April 6, 2020
Petroleum Engineer

Bob was born in Sugarite, NM. At 12 years of age, his family moved to Globeville, CO. He was educated in Denver Public Schools before joining the US Army to serve during WWII from 1943-46 at Camp Sibert, AL and New Guinea and Philippine Islands in the South Pacific. In 1950, he graduated from the Colorado School of Mines as a Petroleum Engineer, and worked for Texaco and Argo Oil Corp., leaving to co-found TEPCO, a consulting engineering firm in south Texas. In 1963, he returned to Denver to continue consulting work. Bob loved multi-day hikes to fish in high-altitude lakes in Colorado and driving to Mexico for beachside saltwater fishing. Private services will be held at a later date. Bob will be lovingly missed. Donations may be made to Vitalant (formerly Bonfils).
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of All-States Cremation - Denver
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -