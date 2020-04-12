|
Padboy, Robert S.
September 24, 1924 - April 6, 2020
Petroleum Engineer
Bob was born in Sugarite, NM. At 12 years of age, his family moved to Globeville, CO. He was educated in Denver Public Schools before joining the US Army to serve during WWII from 1943-46 at Camp Sibert, AL and New Guinea and Philippine Islands in the South Pacific. In 1950, he graduated from the Colorado School of Mines as a Petroleum Engineer, and worked for Texaco and Argo Oil Corp., leaving to co-found TEPCO, a consulting engineering firm in south Texas. In 1963, he returned to Denver to continue consulting work. Bob loved multi-day hikes to fish in high-altitude lakes in Colorado and driving to Mexico for beachside saltwater fishing. Private services will be held at a later date. Bob will be lovingly missed. Donations may be made to Vitalant (formerly Bonfils).
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020