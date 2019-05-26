|
|
|
Beckman, Robert Theodore
Robert Theodore
Beckman "Bob" passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, at the age of 83.
Bob is survived by his wife Joan; 5 children and step-children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and 2 sisters. Bob was a Colorado native born in Julesburg to parents August and Helen Beckman. He graduated from Mines in 1957 and again in 1963.
Bob enjoyed carving realistic birds from wood and traveling to many foreign and domestic destinations, especially in motorhome caravans. He volunteered many hours in Jeffco schools and Open Space and donated 29 gallons of blood and platelets to BonFils.
A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for summer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Aplastic Anemia International Foundation, 4330 East West Highway, Suite 230, Bethesda MD 20814 or to the in Robert's name. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit ColoradoCrematory.com.
Published in Denver Post from May 26 to June 1, 2019
Read More