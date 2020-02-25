Denver Post Obituaries
Robert "Bob" Thomas

Robert "Bob" Thomas Obituary
Thomas, Robert "Bob"
February 13, 1932 - February 19, 2020

Bob Thomas, 88, of Lakewood, CO. Survived by wife Micky, children Scott & Juli and Kevin & Shea, grandchildren Jeff & Katie, Robyn, Palmer, Erin and Eli Thomas and brothers Dick and Bill Thomas.
Services will be held on Monday, March 2nd at Fort Logan at 10:30am, followed by a celebration of Bob's life including lunch at 11:45am, at Lakewood United Church of Christ at 100 Carr St., Lakewood, CO 80226.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lakewood United Church of Christ. For full obituary please see HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
