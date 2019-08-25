|
|
Trout, Robert
"Bob"
10/4/1949 - 8/20/2019
Attorney
Bob Trout died Tuesday, August 20 after a long, hard-fought battle with brain cancer.
Bob was born in 1949 in Aberdeen, Washington to Harry Arvada Trout and Clara Everson Trout. They moved to Eastern Washington and then to Bellevue, WA where he attended Newport High School. Bob was an outstanding student and received a scholarship to Dartmouth College. From there, he went to University of Pennsylvania Law School, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1974.
In 1975, Bob moved to Denver to and began to specialize in water law. In his long career in that field he led or participated in many of the projects and cases that shape our current Colorado water supplies. He represented the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy for many years and the Robert V. Trout Hydroelectric Plant is named for him. He served on Colorado's Civil Rules Committee, wrote many articles, taught classes and seminars and co-authored "Acquiring, Using and Protecting Water in Colorado"
Bob was highly regarded by all who came in contact with him for his integrity, leadership, good judgment, and humility. He always sought creative solutions that served all party's best interests. He was a fair and thoughtful legal advisor and was regarded by many younger lawyers as an important mentor.
From 1971 to 1983 Bob was married to Clare Cavanaugh (nee Krisberg) and married Jill Boice in 1986. He has a son, Eric Trout, daughter, Lian Run Trout "Run", and two granddaughters, Eleanor and Clara Trout. Bob worked hard and played hard. He was an avid climber, backpacker, hiker and biker. He climbed all the state 14er's, Denali (previously called Mount McKinley) and taught ice climbing. He and Jill walked long distance paths in England and France. They loved traveling off the beaten path. He also loved cats.
He will be missed by many. He is survived by his immediate family and Barbara Bingay (Charlie) of Stafford, VA, his Brother-in-law James Boice, (Song) of Las Cruces, NM and many other friends and relatives.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 3 at 4:00 at University Park United Methodist Church, 2180 S. University, Denver, CO 80210. Donations please to Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 25, 2019