Faber, Robert W. "Bob"May 3, 1926 - May 16, 2020Bob passed away at his home on May 16, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Ann of 70 years. Bob is also survived by his daughter Sherri Faber and husband David Bryant, daughter Debbi Downs, daughter Terri Smith and husband Mike, 5 grandkids & 4 great grandkids. Due to the virus restrictions Bob will be laid to rest at Crown Hill in a closed family service.