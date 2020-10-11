1/
Robert W. "Bob" Jackson
1922 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Jackson, 98, passed away on August 30, 2020 at the Denver Hospice. He served as CEO of Jackson Enterprises for over 30 years, held positions in the federal government and also worked for the City and County of Denver, most notably in the Model Cities Program. He arrived in Denver after being honorably discharged from the US Army where he served his entire time in the European Theatre. He was a man who loved people, demonstrated by the relationships he created. He was willing to listen, motivate and support their desires to better themselves. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Jackson and son, Robert Jackson III. Bob will be remembered as a beloved fiancé, father, father-in-law, surrogate grandfather, uncle and a friend. Please visit www.newcomerdenver.com for the full obituary and service information.




Published in Denver Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
