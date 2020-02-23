Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 399-0692

Robert W. Knickrehm


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Knickrehm Obituary
Knickrehm, Robert W.
06/10/1930 - 02/17/2020

Robert W. Knickrehm, of Denver, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020. Born on June 10, 1930, in Grand Island, NE, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, LeAnn. He is survived by his daughter, Kate Knickrehm Hoffman (Morris), his son Kurt Knickrehm (Ashley); grandchildren, Lily (William), Cole, Daniel and Peter (Abby) and great granddaughters Olivia and Kaiya. He will be deeply missed. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, it was Bob's desire that donations be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairmount Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -