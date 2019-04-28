Denver Post Obituaries
|
Robert W. Murray


1925 - 2019
Robert W. Murray Obituary
Murray, Robert W.
"Bob"

A private memorial was held for Robert "Bob" W. Murray of Denver C0, 93, born in 1925, who has passed away on April 21st. After graduating from Iowa State University, he enlisted in the Navy as a civil engineer, stationed in San Diego. He went on to form R.W. Murray Co. a pioneering design build construction company which expanded nationally and from which several other successful firms emerged including Murray & Stafford in Denver. He also started Beaumont Properties, a commercial and apartment development company. He is survived by his loving wife, 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. If you'd like to give in Bob's honor, please give donations to the , www.alz.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019
