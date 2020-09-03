Weber, Robert
Robert H. Weber, a retired copy editor for the Denver Post, passed away on August 28, 2020 in Littleton, CO at age 92. Beloved father of John (Amy) Weber, Mary Urban, Matthew (Ann) Weber, Michael Josef (Kristin) Weber, Monica (Gary) Harmon, and Katie (Kevin) Burns. Preceded in death by his sisters Clare Weber and Ruth Burman and his brother Dr. Richard Weber. Beloved grandfather of 13 grandchildren, and uncle to 11 nieces and nephews. He was married to the late Helena (Kaminski) Weber for 27 years.
Bob, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, was a journalist, working at the Minneapolis Star as a reporter and the Denver Post as a copy editor. Bob believed that by informing citizens on important issues, journalists strengthen democracy.
Bob served in the army during the Korean War. He enjoyed golf, bowling, dancing and genealogy. He volunteered at inner city food banks and taught English as a second language. Family, Catholicism and good works anchored his life. Bob will be remembered as a man who lived according to his values.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, September 4th, 11:00 a.m., at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, with burial at the Littleton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Littleton Public Library, 6014 Datura St., Littleton, CO. 80120 or the All Souls Food Bank at the church, 4950 S. Logan St., Englewood, CO 80113.
