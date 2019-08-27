Denver Post Obituaries
|
Dr. Roberta "Bobbie" Foust


1946 - 2019
Dr. Roberta "Bobbie" Foust Obituary
Foust, Dr. Roberta "Bobbie"
11/18/1946 - 8/24/2019

It is with saddened hearts that the family of Roberta "Bobbie" Foust announces her passing on Saturday August 24, 2019 at the age of 72.
Bobbie was born on November 18, 1946 in Flint, MI. As a young child she survived polio. It was that fighting spirit that gave her the strength to become one of the pioneers in computer language education and an advocate for disabled students
She graduated high school from St. John Vianney in Flint and went on to get degrees from Mott Middle College, University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University, finally earning her EdD from Wayne State University.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, and especially a beloved teacher at Mott Community College.
She is survived by her sisters Vicki George and Beth Witak, her son Robert (Lara) Foust, her daughter Suzanne Foust, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 27, 2019
