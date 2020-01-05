|
|
Schweiger, Roberta S.
1938 - 2019
Roberta Sperry Schweiger, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 27, 2019 after battling serious complications from a fall six weeks prior. Roberta is preceded in death by her husband Richard (Ben) Schweiger, parents Robert A. and Doris B. Sperry of Akron, Ohio, and sisters Virginia and Anne Sperry of Akron, Ohio. She is survived by daughters Katie (Carsten) Sorensen, Christy (Bryan) Buckingham, and Beth (Brian) Hutchinson and her loving grandchildren.
Born March 24, 1938 in Akron Ohio, Roberta attended Old Trail High School, graduated from Middlebury College and received her Master's in Social Work from Case Western University. After moving to Denver, she and Ben raised their family and were happily married for 29 years. Much of Roberta's life was dedicated to children in her roles as mother, grandmother, social worker for Denver Public Schools, Brownie & Girl Scout leader and para-professional/computer-lab manager in many of Denver's public and private schools.
Roberta led an amazing life and her interests were wide and varied. She had a life-long love of the arts, be it traveling, collecting art pieces, or creating her own works of art through painting with oils, pastels and most recently water colors. Roberta was also an excellent baker and cook whose recipes are treasured by family and friends near and far. She believed in giving back to the community and was an active supporter of many local organizations. Roberta loved nature & enjoyed spending summers with her family at their mountain cabin and at her Sperry family cottage on Lake Wah Wash Kesh in Ontario, Canada. A tradition she enjoyed for over 80 years.
In keeping with Roberta's wishes, no services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Denver Rescue Mission or a charity of your passion.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 5, 2020