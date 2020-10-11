1/
Roberta W. Lamers
1926 - 2020
Lamers, Roberta W.
April 20, 1926 - October 7, 2020

Roberta "Berby" White Lamers, 94, of Denver, CO passed away on October 7, 2020. Roberta was born in Hot Springs, SD to Wayne and Susan White on April 20, 1926. She grew up on a ranch in Scenic, SD, went to high school at New Underwood, SD and attended Denver University. She worked as a seamstress for various companies and from home for 40 years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, entertaining company and collecting various things, especially santas. She was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society and volunteered checking babies hearing at St Joseph Hospital. Roberta is survived by her daughter Monica (Hank) Einspahr, sons Robert (Nellie) Lamers and Joseph (Mary Cullen) Lamers, daughter-in-law LuAnn (Dan) LaBate, 4 grandchildren Nichole (Danny) Janes, Stacey (Michael) Coogan, Megan (Josh) Docheff and Gerald Lamers, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, sister Rose Stewart and brother Ralph White. She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald J. Lamers, parents Wayne and Susan White, sons John W. and George W. Lamers, brother Robert White and Sister Rita Plevniak. Memorial donations may be made in Roberta's name, to Wounded Warriors Project and Samaritan House. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her neighbors in Park Hill. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit Roberta's memorial page at: https://cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/.




Published in Denver Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
