Roberto V. Trinidad
1945 - 2020
Trinidad, Roberto V.
May 29,1945 - April 17, 2020

He was a father, friend, mentor and husband. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force 1963 retiring in 1983, continuing his Paralegal career in the Civil Service retiring a second time. My father, enjoyed his journey in life, and he would wish the same for all. He is survived by Esther Trinidad (Wife), Janette Trinidad (Daughter), Tina Trinidad (Daughter), Shianne Trinidad (Granddaughter) and Michael Trinidad (Grandson).


Published in Denver Post on May 29, 2020.
