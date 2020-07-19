Squires, Robin

November 7, 1956 - July 6, 2020



Robin Curran Squires, 63, of Parker, Colorado, passed away at his home on July 6, 2020 after losing his battle with illness. Robin was born November 7, 1956 in Billings, MT and grew up in Twin Falls, ID and Beaverton, OR before settling in Colorado in 1979 after college graduation from the University of Denver. Robin loved God and Family. He is survived by his children, Nate Gilmore, Raleigh Squires, and Dylan Squires, his grandchildren, Caley Gilmore, Lacey Gilmore, Aleczandr Gilmore, Seamus Joyce, Delaney Joyce, Emma Squires and Elijah Squires; and his brother Raoul Bellis-Squires and family, his sister Julie Squires, his brother Jonathan Squires, and his sister Jana Arcury and family.





