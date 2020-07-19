1/1
Robin Squires
1956 - 2020
Squires, Robin
November 7, 1956 - July 6, 2020

Robin Curran Squires, 63, of Parker, Colorado, passed away at his home on July 6, 2020 after losing his battle with illness. Robin was born November 7, 1956 in Billings, MT and grew up in Twin Falls, ID and Beaverton, OR before settling in Colorado in 1979 after college graduation from the University of Denver. Robin loved God and Family. He is survived by his children, Nate Gilmore, Raleigh Squires, and Dylan Squires, his grandchildren, Caley Gilmore, Lacey Gilmore, Aleczandr Gilmore, Seamus Joyce, Delaney Joyce, Emma Squires and Elijah Squires; and his brother Raoul Bellis-Squires and family, his sister Julie Squires, his brother Jonathan Squires, and his sister Jana Arcury and family.


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
3037713960
