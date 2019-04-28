|
Ayon, Rocky
05/02/1943 - 12/02/2018
Rocky Ayon born May 2nd, 1943 passed away December 2nd, 2018 from complications of Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS). Rocky is survived by eight children Danny, Lisa, Jeffery, Kim, Rocky Jr., Tyrone, Roxanne and Marisa and 11 grandchildren. He leaves behind many friends and family who cherished his gentle spirit. Rocky was an accomplished amateur boxer, having won the National Golden Glove Championship in the lightweight division in 1963. His name is synonymous with the great era of amateur boxers of the 1960's. When you speak to the old guard of boxers they all agree, the only thing that hit harder than Rocky's left hook was his kind manner. He devoted countless hours to training young pugilist in the fine art of boxing and served as role model. Rocky also boxed professionally as a welterweight and had no problem sparring with the big guys like the great heavyweight Ron Lyle. Rocky also was the head boxing coach for the Denver Police Brotherhood Boxing Team in international competition to Newcastle, England and the British Territory of Bermuda. Rocky like so many of his era would not seek accolades for his accomplishment but would rather speak of others that boxed alongside him. Rocky was always ready to share a kind word and will be missed.
