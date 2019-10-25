|
Beck, Rod
July 16,1928 - October 12, 2019
Rodney M. Beck Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 12th at Porter Hospice in Centennial, CO. He was born on July 16, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA to Rodney M. Beck and Mary Douglass Beck. He attended the University of Colorado where he met and married Diane Carolyn Dozier on September 5, 1950, who preceded him in death.
Together they had four children who mourn his passing; David (Kathryn) Beck, Bruce (Dawn) Beck, Bill (Sue) Beck and Mary (Tom) Kauffman. He was also a grandfather of ten and a great-grandfather of six.
A celebration of life will be held at Big Bill's Pizza on November 15th beginning at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to the Porter Hospice at Johnson Center in Centennial, CO.
