Rodger Braudaway


1959 - 2019
Rodger Braudaway Obituary
Braudaway, Rodger
12/6/1959 - 10/18/2019

Rodger was raised in and around Albuquerque, NM and graduated from Manzano High School in 1978. He attended Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, NE, and moved to Colorado in 1995.

Rodger is preceded in death by his father David W. Braudaway, mother Caroline H. Braudaway, and brother Gary W. Braudaway. He is survived by his two daughters Rachel W. Braudaway and Hannah R. Braudaway, and his brother Brian W. Braudaway.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
