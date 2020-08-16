Gonzales, Roger G.

1953 - 2020

Accountant



Roger Gonzales, 66, of Aurora, CO passed away on April 12, 2020.

Roger was born in Sabinoso, NM. He was a US Army Veteran. He graduated from UNM with a Master's in Business Administration. He had his own tax and accounting practice (TAXSAVERS) for 38 years. He loved spending summers at his ranch in NM where he would get his hands dirty, farm, & unwind. He also enjoyed gardening, making wine, and spending time with family & friends. Roger will be remembered for his kind spirit & generosity.

Roger is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elaine, as well as his daughter Natalia and son Noah. He is also survived by his siblings Lino (Cathy), Fred (Denise), Corine, Lydia, and Angela (Gilbert).

Roger is preceded in death by parents Teodoro and Carolina Gonzales as well as his brothers Max and Leroy.

Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Las Vegas, NM on August 22 at 9:00AM for family only, followed by a private family burial in Maes, NM.





