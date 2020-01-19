|
|
Nittler, Roger
Nov. 22, 1932 - Jan. 11, 2020
Roger John Nittler, 87, passed into his eternal home on January 11, 2020 after a long illness. Roger was born in Shickley, NE to Rose (Schafer) and Frank Nittler. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1950.
After graduating from Regis College, he served in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1957. He returned to Denver and earned his Certified Public Accountant license. In 1975, he opened his his own firm, from which he retired in 2013.He married Dotty in 1963 and they had five children. He lived his Catholic faith.
He is predeceased by his parents; sisters Mildred, Rosella, Eleanor; brothers John, Leroy, Francis, William, and grandson, Henry.
He is survived by his wife: Dotty ((Gertrude) nee Fox); siblings: Jerry Nittler, Barbara Sheridan, Dorothy Newman, LeAnn Finnegan, Bernard Nittler; children: Monica Backsen (Mick), Bill, Eileen (Greg Van Vlack), Larry (Rhonda Stroud), Julie (Kevin Horning), and five grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at 11:00 on January 23, 3959 E. Iliff. Committal service at Ft. Logan at 2:15, Staging Area C.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020