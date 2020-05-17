Rogers Harold
1927 - 2020
Harold, Rogers
Buck
10/02/1927 - 05/06/2020

After serving a tour of duty each in the US Air Force and Marines Buck spent his life dedicated to his wife Jeri and daughter Debbie. Welding and metal fabrication was his career and he became well respected and often requested as a mobile welder. He loved traveling with his family, dancing, entertaining and playing bridge. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur B Rogers and Katie Deimer Rogers, two sisters, Juanita Dail, and LaVon Arredondo, brother A. B. Rogers Jr, and wife Geraldine (Jeri) Johnson Rogers. He is survived by his youngest sister Judy Baser and Daughter Debbie Edgett.

Buck was always a southern gentleman, loving husband and father. He will be missed dearly by many.


Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
