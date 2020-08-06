Brohl, Roman Archuleta "Tim"July 2, 1972 - July 7, 2020It is with great sadness that the family of Roman "Tim" Archuleta Brohl announces his passing on July 10, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. He was the son of Rick and Barbara Brohl, and Timio Archuleta; the brother of Jeremy Brohl and wife Bianca; Rianna Martinez and husband Ray; and Stephanie Gallo; and uncle to Jeremy II, Ray II, Savannah, Deli, Bear, Violet Mia, Alexandria, and Taylor. Roman started his career and love of Communications at Channel 12, where he created Q Magazine and then went on to host Teletunes (a local precursor to MTV), complete with music videos. Through his show, he attended movie premieres where he got to interview a number of celebrities. He never lost his love of Communication, which became his passion. One of his greatest thrills was publishing articles under his own byline, which he was able to do with the Rooster. Roman used his talents to bring awareness to issues that he and others faced. While at Harvest Farm, he published a blog - updating it weekly describing what he was learning and experiencing. Numerous commenters told of how his journey had helped them on theirs. Roman was an amazing individual. He was charismatic, charming, smart, funny, friendly, handsome, witty, a great dancer, and genuinely loved his family, especially his nephews and nieces. His light shined brightly, and he impacted everyone he met. We love him and will miss him terribly. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in his name to Denver Channel 12.Memorial Service, Friday, August 7th, 2020 - 5:00 PM to 08:00 PM - (MST) - Romero Funeral Chapel, 4750 Tejon St., Denver, CO.