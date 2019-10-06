Denver Post Obituaries
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
(303) 771-3960
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More
8035 S. Quebec
Centennial, CO
View Map
Ron B. Robinson


1940 - 2019
Ron B. Robinson Obituary
Robinson, Ron B.
06/17/1940 - 10/01/2019

Ron B. Robinson, longtime and well-respected Denver banker, died of cancer on October 1, 2019 at his home under hospice care. He was born June 17, 1940 in Rock Springs, WY to Elvin and Louise Robinson. The family moved to Englewood in 1956. Ron was a graduate of Englewood High School, University of Colorado and the Colorado School of Banking. He loved his family, his career, golf and fly fishing. He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Richard "Corky" Robinson. He is survived by his mother; his wife of 56 years, Rosanne; their children, Kristi (Mark) Kinney, Alan (Emily) and Paul (Michelle); and grandchildren, Elise and Jace Kinney, Leigh and Reagan Robinson, and Kayla Claire and Drew Robinson. A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Thomas More, 8035 S. Quebec, Centennial, CO. Contributions in Ron's honor may be made to Neighbor Outreach of Colorado Food Bank, 4660 W. 105th Dr., Westminster, CO 80031 or Anglers of Honor, c/o River Deep, 12550 W. Colfax Ave. Suite 109, Lakewood, CO 80215, Attn Bob Adwar. A message of condolence may be left at www.olingerchapelhill.com
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019
