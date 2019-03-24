|
|
Harris, Dr. Ron
A brief account of the life of a caring physician and splendid human being
by Sharon Mitchell Harris, his wife and best friend
Ronald R Harris, MD was the father of two sons: Philip "Chip" Harris of Silverthorne, Colorado, and Ryan Mitchell Harris of Yakima, Washington; two grandchildren, Evelyn Kaye Harris and Mitchell Warren Harris also of Silverthorne. Chip's marriage to Trisha "Trish" Snyder gave us a daughter - a treasure if there ever was one.
Ryan's partner, Connie Lovett, added yet more joy to our family. Ron was born to Shirley Albers Harris and R. Norman Harris in Madison, Wisconsin on February 17, 1944.
Ron and I met on a blind date as seniors at Northwestern University. What a hunk! He was smitten, too. On December 18, 2018, we celebrated our 53rd wedding anniversary. We had always honored this happy day with something special - favorites were cooking together lighting the candles, or reserving a four poster bed at a at a little inn in the French countryside. Our 2018 setting was a Denver hospital intensive care unit.
Following his graduation from Northwestern, Ron attended the University of Illinois Medical School, Chicago, then completed his internship at Cook County Hospital, Chicago. With medical degree in hand, and licensed to practice as a GP, we needed a break. We bought a camper and headed for the Rockies with infant son Chip. From then on, we gloried in campfires with golden sparks like fireworks, sharp crackle and aroma of pine, beautiful high country stars. Once a doe and her fawn paused just feet away, lit by our campfire's glow. In Idaho Falls, Idaho, Ron spent a year as an emergency room physician. Now, we had a chance to really enjoy life! It was like a gap year dedicated to exploring nature, plus the relationship between the two of us and our baby boy. Camping! Fishing! Lolling stream-side with a good book. Yellowstone, The Grand Tetons, the Sawtooth range and more. What a respite from that arduous, pound-you-down year at Cook County Hospital.
From Idaho Falls, Ron was called to service in the US Army Medical Corps. Assignment: Germany. First, medieval Nuremberg , then to Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, for an internal medicine residency, then beautiful Augsburg, Germany for four incredible years. After a professorship at Madigan Army Medical Center, Tacoma, Washington, Ron gave private practice a go. Not a good fit for him - his talent was as a practicing physician not a businessman. He joined Kaiser-Permanente and practiced primarily at Kaiser's Englewood clinic. Following retirement, he continued to work part time as an internist at many clinics, and as a Kaiser hospitalist at St Joseph Hospital. He said often of his career at Kaiser: "All I need to do is be a doc! I just want take care of people!" He said how much he appreciated the nurses and support staff; how much he respected and enjoyed his physician colleagues. He was able to take care of people, keep current through top medical conferences, even have vacations to renew his body and spirit - a lack he found difficult to manage, sometimes impossible to manage, in a private medical practice setting. How often did someone say to me "So, Dr. Harris is your husband? He's my doctor. He's wonderful." He earned his kudos and got lots of them.
Best times of life? The military tours to Germany which gave us memories to last more than a single lifetime. Travel, lots of it. Our lives were larger for it. We led ski tours to alpine resorts in France, Austria, Italy and Switzerland. Chip learning to ski at little Obergurgl, Austria, began with his red skis tucked between his dad's legs as they curved through beginning snow plow turns together. In Colorado - a skier's paradise if there ever was one - both boys coached by their dad, began their own love affairs with skiing. Ron's heritage lives on in The Grands - Evelyn and Mitchell - both talented, competitive skiers.
How good can life get? Look at Ron's almost 75 years of life on this earth know this: It was a life rich in everything that matters and we had so much fun. During our years in Europe, we became unabashed Francophiles. We returned often to this beautiful and varied country. Here, Ron developed a talent of special note. Background: When first married, it was all he could do to cook up a batch of breakfast oatmeal or boil a pot of spaghetti to top with a bottle of supermarket sauce. He'd never met a garlic clove, wouldn't have known a twig of fresh oregano or frond of basil from a batch of roadside weeds. Who would ever believe this guy would morph into an accomplished French chef? A cooking school in Normandy, France, introduced him to art of French pastry making and he was off and running - or should I say cooking. What a gorgeous perfect tarts! Classic Normandy apple, fresh lemon, ruby cherry. Heaven! I felt myself a lucky woman when we joined forces to cook a French dinner for friends, family or just the two of us. I'd say, "Hey, Ron, would you whip up a souffle tonight?" He'd answer with a question. "Spinach? Grand Marnier? Chocolate?" Out would come the balloon whisk, the grand French copper bowl and stand we'd splurged on in Paris during Army days. We had no plan to amass a copper collection but it happed. We polished it as Getz and Brubeck, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff, John Denver and Diana Krall played and sang.
He loved exploring and photographing mountains, wildflowers and butterflies. The European Alps, Himalalyas, South America's Patagonian peaks, the Canadian and American high places, including Colorado. From early boyhood, he didn't just like but loved, butterflies. My best surprise gift to him was a visit Mexico's Monarch sanctuary during the Monarch migration when seemly every tree bough, puddle and stone were covered with these flying flowers.
Hobbies were many. At home wherever we roamed, aquaria home to tropical fish. In our Denver Highlands home, veggies and tomatoes flourished in his Denver Urban Gardens plot across the street. He loved flowers especially our front yard roses, and Wabash irises which brought memories of his grandmother's Wisconsin garden.
Ron and our sons shared so many interests and good times - chief among them guided salmon fishing trips on the Columbia River and Alaska. They were Broncos season ticket holders and looked forward to their times together at Mile High. Ron loved skiing with his boys, especially Arapahoe Basin's Pellavicini and unpacked powder anywhere he could find it. Once I asked him whom he considered his best friends and it took only seconds to reply "Chip and Ryan of course. And Frank." ( We two, plus Frank and Jan Balmer liked being together. Jan and I traced our friendship to Middle School. The four of us we traveled together to Nepal and India and Argentina. Highlights - except for Ron's seasickness - included sailing with the them on their beautiful seagoing sailboat to French Polynesia, later Turkey and Greece.
Most memorable shared moments? Back in the medical days of yore, expectant dads were rarely allowed entry to hospital delivery rooms. But, as Ron said, being there were his two greatest, most vivid memories. \He stood by my side as our two sons drew their first breaths. He blinked a few tears away. I saw that some dampened his surgical mask.
Let me dwell on a bouquet of memories. I saw a lot less of Ron during med school and residency than I might have liked. But still, a grand time, that. I was good at recognizing the gifts I have been given as they unfolded, and aware of what I absolutely adored about the man with whom I was sharing my life: He's could be a bit prickly and stubborn sometimes, but I loved so much about him and still do: His intelligence and curiosity. Integrity. Sense of humor an kindness. We both wanted to show The Grands as such as possible: A road trip through "the flyover states" to experience America's heartland and it's great city, Chicago. To Washington DC and down to Jefferson's Monticello. Baltimore and the setting where the words of our national anthem were penned. New York for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Finally, The Big One - waiting for The Grands to be old enough - and we still spry enough - for a once-in-our-lifetime journey. So off we four finally flew last summer to explore Ireland and France, then spending a week in London with Chip and Trish for history, plus a dose of all things Harry Potter.
Less than a week after returning to Denver in Mid July, Ron embarked on a round of ICUs and rehab facilities from which he never returned home. At St Joseph Hospital, I held his hand and said, "Ron, let's look back a little. Let's add a few things up, so give me your best guesstimate: As a student and intern, about how many patients did you see? About how many - add up the days, weeks, years - as a resident? How many in Idaho Falls? In the your residency, Army clinics and ERs? Madigan Army Medical Center? How many, about, during private practice all those years with Kaiser-Permanente?" I tapped my calculator as he answered. The man was a whiz at math.
"Ron! "I said "Holy cow, that's enough to fill Coors Field!" He rose a smidgeon in his hospital bed. I remember that a slight smile touched his lips. "Really, Sherry? Really? I never would have thought."
I just could not quit. "Imagine all those people you've helped all together. Imagine them clapping and whooo-hooing and cheering what you've done. Their "Thank you, Doctor Ron!" would have shaken the stands."
Should anyone choose to help create a legacy for Ron, consider The Redwood League (savetheredwoods.org) (During our campaping trips to the majestic coastal redwoods and Sequoia, Ron and I found so many groves spared from destruction by this great organization). Second, HaveOurMonarchs.org. The Monarch butterflies are in desperate need of our help or soon they will be no more.
On July 22, friends and family will gather to celebrate his life in the beautiful Colorado mountain town of Ouray. There will be the opportunity to ascend to Yankee Boy Basin surrounded by mountains, laced with rushing streams and garlanded with masses of Columbine - Colorado's State Flower. Of all his remarkable photo destinations, this was where Ron was happiest.
Ron passed away December 29, 2018.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019