Zimmerman, Ron

February 3, 1930 - September 25, 2020



90 years and then a quick step into heaven...you could not have chosen a more beautiful last day on earth, the spectacular Colorado blue sky, the aspens of Crested Butte sparkling in their vibrant colors, Ron greeting neighbors and strangers with his good-natured smile, a drive on dirt roads through the rustic beauty, two big bucks munching away on the still green grass, a dinner with family full of stories and laughter, a night next to his wonderful wife whom he'd been happily married to for almost seven decades and then the next morning unexpectedly a quick step into heaven...



Ronald Willis Zimmerman was a very lucky man...and he deserved it. Born into a big farming family to Arthur Zimmerman and Blanche Bonnet Zimmerman in the little town of Harvel, Illinois, he was one of five, looking up to brothers Paul, Jerry, and sister Ruth, and a big brother to sister Zeal. Ron grew up in flat country where good rich soil granted a bountiful life, if you worked it, and work they all did. It was a life full of family and neighbors, churning ice cream in the big yards, chasing fireflies, watching outdoor movies in the lot next to the general store, 4H Clubs, Boy Scouts, and Church camps.



Evenings were full of stories of uncles and aunts who had headed west to Alaska, Washington, and California chasing adventure and dreams. Wanderlust was genetic and cemented in Ron on a trip out to Colorado with his parents that included a cattle buying visit to Governor Thornton's ranch in Gunnison County, Colorado. The curious, gentle, good-natured farm boy was awestruck by the beauty and drama of Colorado, and a few years later arrived in Boulder to get a degree in Education at CU. There he met his love for the next 68 years, Trudy a beautiful coed in the nursing program.



Graduation brought a job teaching and coaching 6-man football in the tiny high country town of Walden. An offer two years later from the new school district of Adams County District #12 brought him back to the growing front range as a teacher and then principal of East Lake, Malley, and Woodglenn Elementary Schools. He was well-liked by teachers and students equally for his hard work, sense of humor, and easy smile.



He was a generous man and gave freely of his time and resources, including helping to establish the School District Twelve Credit Union and a lifetime member of the Northglenn United Methodist Church.



He loved skiing and skied with the Copper Mountain "Over the Hill Gang" until his mid-80's. His wanderlust never left him, living for months in Australia, Mozambique, and traveling extensively throughout South America and Europe; visiting nearly 100 countries over his lifetime.



Ron was a beloved father to Marti (deceased), Kent, Paul, and Nancy (deceased). And Grandpa to Christopher, Marc, Brent, Darren, Lars, Kristen, Lindsey, Jessica, and Great-grandpa to an evergrowing group.



A celebration of his life is planned for the Spring





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store