Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Risen Christ Catholic Parish
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Risen Christ Catholic Parish
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Risen Christ Catholic Parish

Ronald Ansay


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Ansay Obituary
Ansay, Ronald
Rev. Mr.
08/10/1932 - 02/25/2020

Deacon Ron is preceded in death by his wife Dolly. He is survived by his children: Christopher, Karen (Matthew) Golesh, Jeanne (Brian) Stafford, Julie (Tim) Volz, Joseph (Molli), Renee McCann and Matthew (Kari); 31 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and his sister Roberta Anderson. In honor of Deacon Ron, a Visitation will be held at 4:30pm, Thur, March 5, 2020 at Church of the Risen Christ (3060 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, 80222), Rosary to follow at 5:30pm. Funeral Mass, 1:30pm, Fri, March 6, 2020 at Church of the Risen Christ with a reception to be announced following the service. For full obituary, please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -