|
|
Ansay, Ronald
Rev. Mr.
08/10/1932 - 02/25/2020
Deacon Ron is preceded in death by his wife Dolly. He is survived by his children: Christopher, Karen (Matthew) Golesh, Jeanne (Brian) Stafford, Julie (Tim) Volz, Joseph (Molli), Renee McCann and Matthew (Kari); 31 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and his sister Roberta Anderson. In honor of Deacon Ron, a Visitation will be held at 4:30pm, Thur, March 5, 2020 at Church of the Risen Christ (3060 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, 80222), Rosary to follow at 5:30pm. Funeral Mass, 1:30pm, Fri, March 6, 2020 at Church of the Risen Christ with a reception to be announced following the service. For full obituary, please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020