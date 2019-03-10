Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
All Souls Catholic Church
4950 South Logan Street
Englewood, CO
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:15 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area C
3698 South Sheridan Blvd.
Denver, CO
View Map
Bobinsky, Ronald

Ronald Bobinsky, 86 of Centennial, passed away on March 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joan; children, Jeff Bobinsky, Mike (Lori) Bobinsky, Kathy (Larry) Chase, and Steve (Brenda) Bobinsky; grandchildren, Heather Orr, Sean (Marissa) Chase, Candice (Tony) Crooms, Erich Bobinsky (Amber), Carly Bobinsky, Gabrielle Bobinsky, Andrelle Bobinsky, Joelle Bobinsky; great grandson, Benjamin Orr; and sister-in-law, Mary Casey. Preceded in death by his sister, Alvina (Bobinsky) Gauthier. A Funeral Service will be held March 13 at 10:00am at the All Souls Catholic Church, 4950 South Logan Street, Englewood. There will be a committal at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area C, 3698 South Sheridan Blvd., Denver, on March 13 at 1:15pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's honor are suggested to the .
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2019
