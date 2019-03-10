|
Bobinsky, Ronald
Ronald Bobinsky, 86 of Centennial, passed away on March 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joan; children, Jeff Bobinsky, Mike (Lori) Bobinsky, Kathy (Larry) Chase, and Steve (Brenda) Bobinsky; grandchildren, Heather Orr, Sean (Marissa) Chase, Candice (Tony) Crooms, Erich Bobinsky (Amber), Carly Bobinsky, Gabrielle Bobinsky, Andrelle Bobinsky, Joelle Bobinsky; great grandson, Benjamin Orr; and sister-in-law, Mary Casey. Preceded in death by his sister, Alvina (Bobinsky) Gauthier. A Funeral Service will be held March 13 at 10:00am at the All Souls Catholic Church, 4950 South Logan Street, Englewood. There will be a committal at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area C, 3698 South Sheridan Blvd., Denver, on March 13 at 1:15pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's honor are suggested to the .
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2019