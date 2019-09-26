Denver Post Obituaries
Bullock Mortuary
1375 E. Hampden Avenue
Englewood, CO 80113
(303) 789-2535
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Littleton Elks Lodge # 1650
5749 S. Curtice St.
Littleton, CO
Ronald Christie


1948 - 2019
Ronald Christie Obituary
Christie, Ronald
07/07/1948 - 09/22/2019

Ronald Gene Christie, 71, passed away too early and unexpectedly on Sunday, September 22, in his Englewood home of 35 years. Ron was the son of Derwood and Marguerite Christie of Denver and younger brother of Derwood Jr. Christie (predeceased). Ron attended South High School and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado after meeting and marrying Kathy Rynerson (1969-1990). They had two sons, Joe and Clay. He was remarried to Bellann Raile (1994-2004). Ron's fine crafts and artistry skills were featured on HGTV Modern Masters and showcased in renowned art shows across the country. However, he is most fondly remembered for using his skills to help family and friends. Salvaging water logged floors, hanging doors, adding picture windows, laying tiles - he made their lives brighter and better. He dearly loved his family and made them a priority. He is survived by sons, Joseph (Stacey) and Clay (Amy), grandsons Owen and Henry.
Celebration of Life will be this Saturday, 9/28, from 4:00-6:00 pm., Littleton Elks Lodge # 1650, 5749 S. Curtice St., Littleton, CO 80120. Please come.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 26, 2019
