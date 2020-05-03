Ronald Culbertson
1945 - 2020
Culbertson, Ronald
June 2, 1945 - April 24, 2020

Ron was born June 2, 1945 in Chanute, Kansas to Keith and Marie Culbertson. He graduated from Kansas University with an engineering degree. Ron worked for the City of Arvada, CO for 31 years retiring as Public Works Director. He was selected as one of the 100 people who most influenced the first 100 years of Arvada History. Ron is survived by wife Judy, daughter Lilli Haislip, granddaughter Alina Haislip of Arvada and sister Joan Augstine of Chanute, KS.


Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.
