Haraldson, Ronald F., CWO4 CEC, U S Navy Seabees (Ret) Ronald F. Haraldson was born March 26, 1938 in Rock County Minnesota. He passed away on April 19, 2020 in Aurora Colorado. At the age of 6, Ron and his siblings went to live with their grandmother while their father, Alfred Haraldson was stationed in the Army. After 5 years, Ron's father, remarried Violet Butterwick and the family moved to Pipestone, MN. Ron attended Pipestone High School, in 1955 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees. In 1958, he met and married Eunice Meyer of Trent, SD. Two sons, Jeff and Mike, were born to the couple over the next few years and together they traveled where ever the Navy sent them. Over the next 24 years Ron served in countries all over the world, including two 1-year tours in Viet Nam. He retired as the commanding officer of the Navy Seabee Unit in Corpus Christi Texas on December 1, 1978. Following his Navy career, Ron and Eunice moved to Denver Colorado where he began employment at Power Motive Corp as an equipment demonstrator, holding various posts in the company, including sales manager, vice president of sales, and executive vice president. He retired July 2001 as President. Ron was President of the Colorado Equipment Distributors Association in 1998 and served on the board of Colorado Technical Education Coalition, a group he helped found. Ron is survived by his wife, Eunice, Aurora, CO, sons, Jeff (Melinda), Indianapolis, IN and Mike (Patricia), Littleton, CO, eight grandchildren, Megan Selbe, Ginny Luna, Vanessa Garcia, Jordan Haraldson, Melissa Anderson, Stephanie Radcliff, Jeremy Haraldson and Michael Haraldson, 10 great-grandchildren, sister, Joan Garitson, Landers, CA. and many nieces and nephews. Ron's love showed most through his dedication to God, country and family. He is preceded in death by his father Alfred Haraldson, mother Violet Haraldson, brother Rodney Haraldson, and sister Jeannette Martz. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Full obituary at AllVeterans.com
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.