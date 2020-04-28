Jacobs, Ronald Hedstrom 10/23/1945 - 04/22/2020 Ronald H. Jacobs, born October 23, 1945, in York, PA to Ann and Jeremiah Jacobs II, passed away peacefully on 4/22/20 at Cherrelyn Health Care Center from presumed Covid-19. Ron is survived by his daughter Heidi Barron and son-in-law Jeff, their two sons Jacob (Jake) and Spencer, his sister Penny Gentzler (York, PA) and brother Jerry Jacobs III (Bonita Springs, FL). Ron left Pennsylvania in 1967 after graduating from Dickinson College, packing Heidi, wife Patricia (Stoll), and Ferocious the Cat into his red Alfa GTV (one of the many, many cars he would enjoy throughout his life) to journey to Denver, Colorado. In Denver, Ron graduated from the University of Denver School of Law and enjoyed a long career as a skilled and highly-respected contract attorney, specializing in sophisticated commercial real-estate transactions. In his later years, Ron traveled regularly to San Francisco and the Northern California Wine Country. There he spent time with Heidi and her family in Marin County, his dear friend Helen Qualls in Napa, and racing his vintage Triumph TR4 at Sears Point Raceway. Ron was an active member of the Colorado Bar Association and several auto racing organizations until he fell ill in 2017 and ended up at Cherrelyn. Due to the current state of our world, a public memorial will not be held at this time. We ask that everyone stay home, stay safe and be well. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund hosted by the State of Colorado and Mile High United Way. (https://covid19.colorado.gov)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2020.