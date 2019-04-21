Denver Post Obituaries
Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
Vigil
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
6673 W. Chatfield Ave.
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:15 PM
Ft. Logan National Cemetery
Ronald J. McClelland


Ronald J. McClelland Obituary
McClelland, Ronald J.
June 28, 1943 - April 13, 2019

Survived by wife Evelyn; children Ronald (Amy), Paul, Shauna; grandchildren Kyle, Chance, Avery, Kaci; three great-grandchildren. Retired from U.S. Navy after 22 years, continued in the aerospace industry for 14 years and 10 years with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Dept. Visitation Mon. 04/22/19, 6:00 pm, Vigil Service 7:00 pm, Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Funeral Mass Tue. 04/23/19, 10:30 am, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave. Interment 2:15 pm, Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019
