|
|
McClelland, Ronald J.
June 28, 1943 - April 13, 2019
Survived by wife Evelyn; children Ronald (Amy), Paul, Shauna; grandchildren Kyle, Chance, Avery, Kaci; three great-grandchildren. Retired from U.S. Navy after 22 years, continued in the aerospace industry for 14 years and 10 years with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Dept. Visitation Mon. 04/22/19, 6:00 pm, Vigil Service 7:00 pm, Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Funeral Mass Tue. 04/23/19, 10:30 am, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave. Interment 2:15 pm, Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019