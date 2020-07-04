1/
Ronald Kimmel
1936 - 2020
KIMMEL, RONALD
Ron
03/01/1936 - 05/12/2020
USAF Airman First Class

Ronald Kimmel, aka Ron, Granpa Ronnie and Gentle Giant, passed away May 12, 2020 in Littleton, CO from a brief 1 week battle with Covid19. He was born March 1, 1936 to parents Anna Hart and Charles Paul Kimmel who have preceded him in death. After graduating high school he joined the US Airforce where he served the 6555th in Test Wing Development and as a Radio Relay Repairman. He received a Honorable Discharge in 1962 with the rank of Airman First Class. He then moved from Pennsylvania to Southern California to work for Xerox Corp where he worked his entire career and furthered his education by obtaining his Associates Degree from LACC. After retiring from Xerox he pursued a love of travel, with his favorite places being Hawaii and his home in Santa Monica, CA where he lived for more than 42 years. He lived at The Shores where he was well known and liked. He loved meeting and talking to neighbors in the lobby of his apartment building. He also loved his daily walks to Starbucks to meet up with friends to talk about news, politics, stocks or topic(s) of the day and people watch. In 2018 he moved to CO to give assisted living a try due to Alzheimer's and to be closer to his daughter and grandkids. He is survived by his daughter Galinda and husband Robin Knight, grandchildren: Cecily Watson, Jenica Knight, Nathaniel Knight, and Rochelle Bowlin, including his brother Charles Kimmel and wife Eileen (nee Conover).




Published in Denver Post on Jul. 4, 2020.
