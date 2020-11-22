1/1
Ronald L. Matsushima
1958 - 2020
Matsushima, Ronald L.
"Ronnie"
June 17, 1958 - November 14, 2020

Ronald Lee Matsushima (62) of Fort Lupton, Colorado, passed away on November 14, 2020. Ronnie was born on June 17, 1958, to George Hiroshi Matsushima and Lillian Yuriko (Uchida) in Denver, Colorado. He was raised on the family farm along with his brother Larry and sisters Debbie and Carol.
Ronnie and his wife Karen (Toyota) built their home on the farm south of Platteville, Colorado, where they raised their three children: Kirstie, Stephi and Drew. In addition to operating the farm with his brother Larry, Ronnie worked for Amoco Oil, McLane Company, and Xcel Energy. He was an active member of the Fort Lupton Buddhist Temple and Fort Lupton Japanese American Citizens League and was deeply involved in the community at large.
A memorial service and reception will be held in the future. Please see the full obituary and help celebrate Ronnie's life on the living memorial site hosted by AhlbergFuneralChapel.com.




Published in Denver Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
