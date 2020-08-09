1/
Ronald Leroy Bollig
1942 - 2020
Bollig, Ronald Leroy

Ronald Leroy Bollig, born 06-18-1942 passed peacefully on 08-03-2020 in Denver, CO. Only child of Seraphine "Shorty" Bollig and Josephine "Jo" Bollig
Preceded in death by his spouse of 41 years Carol Sue Bollig. Survived by his sons Richard Lee (Sandra) and Michael Justin-Louis ( Kelly)
and Grandchildren Alekzander, Kendall (Casey), Garbriel (Sharlene), Scarlett, Kennedy and Makenna and his companion of many years Marge Kirk and her family. Internment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial service date pending due to COVID-19. Service information available at horancares.com




Published in Denver Post from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
