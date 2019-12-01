|
Maclachlan, Ronald
April 6, 1944 - November 13, 2019
Ronald Stewart Maclachlan, 75, of Parker, CO passed away on November 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in Flushing, New York on April 6, 1944 to the late Eric and Mildred Maclachlan. Ron attended Fordham Prep School in New York and Boston College in Boston, MA.
His careers included working as an Eastern Sales Manager for Hanson Ski Boot Company and he enjoyed working as a Commercial Real Estate Agent in Denver, CO. Ron really enjoyed skiing, fishing, and golf, and was a member of the Aurora Rotary Club.
Ron married Joan Howard Maclachlan on June 21, 1975 in Montpelier, Vermont. Survivors include his wife, Joan, of Parker, CO, his sisters: Patricia M. Kavanaugh of Massapequa Park, New York, and Noreen M. Matt from Rensselaer, New York; three nieces: Deborah (Joe) Nocella of Massapequa, NY, Nancy (Scott) Kornbluth of Wantagh, NY, Heidi (Matt) Goertz of Castleton, NY, and Ron was predeceased by his parents Eric C and Mildred Maclachlan of Wantagh, New York.
Celebration of Life, 1:00PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 19580 Pilgrims Pl, Parker, CO 80138.
An additional Celebration of Life for Ron is being planned for June or July 2020 in The Vail Valley - details to be determined.
Arrangements entrusted to Parker Funeral Home. Online condolences at [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Roundup River Ranch
8333 Colorado River Road
Gypsum, CO. 81637
The Salvation Army Intermountain Division HQ
1370 Pennsylvania Street
Denver CO. 80203
Rotary - Aurora Foundation
P.O.Box 440567
Aurora, CO. 80044-0567
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 1, 2019