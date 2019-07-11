|
|
Milton, Ronald
"Dirty Red"
April 21, 1957 - June 27, 2019
Ronald Leon "Dirty Red" Milton, Sr., age 62, of Houston, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Houston. Home Going Celebration services will be held 11:00am Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, July 12, 2019. A Memorial service will also be held August 8th in Denver. Announcement will follow. www.carnesbrothers.com.
Published in Denver Post on July 11, 2019