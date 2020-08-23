Strayer, Ronald Niles
January 20, 1934 - August 16, 2020
Ronald Niles Strayer, 86, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side in Denver, Colorado. Ron was born in Delphos, Ohio on January 20, 1934 to Russell and Velma Clark Strayer who preceded him in death. His loving wife of 64 years, Juanita (Martin) Strayer, survives him.
Ron is survived by his five children, Terry (Heidi) Strayer of Bend, Oregon, Greg (Lynn) Strayer, Rhonda (Bill) Babirad, Roxane (Shelley) Strayer and Scott (Rosalind) Strayer all in Colorado. He was the proud grandpa to 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his youngest brother Michael (Becky) Strayer who resides in Delphos, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his brothers Gale and Gary and sister Marilyn Louth.
Services for Ron will be held on August 28th at 3:00 pm at Horan and McConaty at 9998 Grant St., in Thornton, Colorado. Please visit www.HoranCares.com
for full obituary.