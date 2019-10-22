|
|
Resnick, Dr. Ronald
Ronald Resnick DMD, AKA Rezipooh, AKA Super-Rez, the "Pied Piper" of children's dentistry, donned his magical shoes and crossed the rainbow bridge on the 14th of October, 2019. He gently passed away surrounded by family. He was 87. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rhoda (Ginsburg) Resnick, children Leslie & Scott Resnick MD, daughter-in-law Shanti Mohling MD, granddaughter Carmen Resnick, sister Rosaline Keitelman, and Nikki the crazy Shih-Poo (not Pooh-Pooh) who never left his lap. Proudly born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, he attended college at the University of Massachusetts, and received his dental degree from Tufts University. After a fellowship in pediatric dentistry at Tufts, he brought these skills to his patients in Cherry Creek in 1964. He is remembered for his compassion, humanism, infectious smile and excellent dentistry. Thanks to all of you who filled his life with such joy. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held at Feldman Mortuary at 2 PM on November 29, 2019. Donations in his name can be made to Global Dental Relief or B'nai Havurah.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019