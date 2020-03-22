|
|
Rosenthal, Ronald
Jan. 6, 1937 - March 15, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Rosenthal was born in Albany, N.Y. on January 6, 1937 to Florence (Smith) Rosenthal and Willis Everett Rosenthal.
Ron married his wife, Jan Farnum, in 1966. They moved to the Denver area in 1970. He became the Amica Insurance Co. Denver Branch Manager in 1981, retiring from Amica in 1992. In 1993 Ron and Jan moved to Bozeman, MT.
Ron had a fantastic sense of humor and could relay joke after joke; if you had heard them before, you still listened and laughed. His puns were the best.
Ron is survived by his wife, Jan, of 54 years; sister, Norma Standing of Madison, WI; brother, Bruce (Louise) Rosenthal of Windsor, CO; and sister, Shirley (Doug) Blakeman of Troy, NY.
He was a special man and will be missed by all that knew him.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Donations in his name may be made to Eagle Mount, 6901 Goldenstein Ln., Bozeman, MT 59715 or a .
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service - www.dokkennelson.com. For a full obituary please see legacy.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 22, 2020