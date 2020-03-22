Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Rosenthal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Rosenthal


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Rosenthal Obituary
Rosenthal, Ronald
Jan. 6, 1937 - March 15, 2020

Ronald "Ron" Rosenthal was born in Albany, N.Y. on January 6, 1937 to Florence (Smith) Rosenthal and Willis Everett Rosenthal.
Ron married his wife, Jan Farnum, in 1966. They moved to the Denver area in 1970. He became the Amica Insurance Co. Denver Branch Manager in 1981, retiring from Amica in 1992. In 1993 Ron and Jan moved to Bozeman, MT.
Ron had a fantastic sense of humor and could relay joke after joke; if you had heard them before, you still listened and laughed. His puns were the best.
Ron is survived by his wife, Jan, of 54 years; sister, Norma Standing of Madison, WI; brother, Bruce (Louise) Rosenthal of Windsor, CO; and sister, Shirley (Doug) Blakeman of Troy, NY.
He was a special man and will be missed by all that knew him.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Donations in his name may be made to Eagle Mount, 6901 Goldenstein Ln., Bozeman, MT 59715 or a .
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service - www.dokkennelson.com. For a full obituary please see legacy.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -