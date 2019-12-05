|
|
Handler, Ronald Sanford
Ronald Sanford Handler, of Denver; husband of the late Darlene Handler; father of Mickey (Mary) Handler & Juli (Steve) Handler-Ivey; grandfather of Max Handler, Sydney & Taylor Ivey; brother-in-law of Howard Cohen; predeceased by his twin brother Donald & Norman & Norton Handler; brother of Sally Rose Rosenbaum; also leaving behind many nieces & nephews. Service, Friday, 11:30am, Feldman Mortuary Chapel. Interment Golden Hill Cemetery. Contributions to Juniper Village or .
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019